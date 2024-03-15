Discover the Latest Global Cyber Trends, Threats, and Popular Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Techniques to Prepare Your Business Now

Each month, the Ankura Cyber Threat Investigations and Expert Services (CTIX) team prepares this report to educate executives, cyber professionals, and end users on the latest ransomware and malware threats, threat actor activities, and vulnerabilities impacting organizations across the globe that your company could encounter.

The February 2024 FLASH Wrap-Up Report includes a roundup of critical threats, vulnerabilities, and techniques your team should know in order to start preparing your business today.

Highlights from the February FLASH Wrap-Up Report include:

Thousands of Ukrainian Computers Compromised by PurpleFox Malware

GoldPickaxe Trojan Leveraged as Facial Recognition Stealer for Future Attacks

Interpol Operation Helps Dismantle Global Cybercrime Infrastructure

US State Department's $10 Million Bounty on Information Relating to Hive Ransomware Members

FortiOS Vulnerability Under Active Exploitation

