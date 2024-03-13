Wiley is launching a podcast in partnership with American University's Khan Cyber
and Economic Security Institute and global cybersecurity
company CrowdStrike. This comprehensive
series explores the fundamentals of cybersecurity public policy to
help cybersecurity professionals, government officials, and
students stay up to date on the latest regulatory and legislative
issues.
The "START HERE" podcast is led by Sasha
O'Connell, Executive in Residence at American University's
School of Public Affairs and Director of the Curriculum and
Programming for the Khan Institute; Drew Bagley, CrowdStrike's
VP & Counsel for Privacy and Cyber Policy; and Megan Brown,
Co-Chair of Wiley's Privacy, Cyber & Data Governance
Practice. Together, they explore topics such as incident response
and ransomware in a series designed to assist current and future
public policy leaders with cybersecurity responsibilities. We hope
you'll enjoy this podcast!
Episode 1: Cyber Fundamentals for Public Policymakers
Welcome to "START HERE" the educational resource for
current and future policymakers seeking to delve into the world of
cyber public policy. In this evergreen series, we bring you the
foundational knowledge you need to navigate the complex realm of
cybersecurity public policy with confidence. Join the team of: Drew
Bagley, Megan Brown, and Sasha O'Connell as they uncover the
essential principles and insights that shape cyber public policy
today.
Episode 2: Cyber Incident Reporting (Part One)
In the second episode of "START HERE", Sasha
O'Connell, Drew Bagley, and Megan Brown discuss cyber incident
reporting. With new incident reporting mandates being considered at
the state and federal level, this issue needs thoughtful
consideration. Incident reporting is a big topic so we cover it in
two episodes. In this first one, Sasha, Drew and Megan discuss
fundamental issues about whether incident reporting should be
required at all, from the perspective of victims of cyber attacks,
incident responders, and government.
Episode 3: Cyber Incident Reporting (Part Two)In the third episode of "START HERE", Sasha O'Connell, Drew Bagley, and Megan Brown continue the discussion of cyber incident reporting, digging deeper to discuss the main aspects of proposed mandates and new government approaches. This episode addresses the state data breach reporting landscape and new laws like the Cybersecurity Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act and news rules at the Securities and Exchange Commission. Sasha, Drew and Megan discuss hard operational questions, including whether reporting should be public or confidential, timelines for reporting (and tradeoffs of speed versus accuracy), and how reporting mandates can put victims at further risk.
