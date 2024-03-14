On February 28, 2024, the Biden Administration released an Executive Order("EO") that will establish new regulations prohibiting, or otherwise restricting, certain categories of commercial data transactions that pose an unacceptable risk to U.S. national security. In issuing the EO, the Biden Administration concluded that U.S. adversaries are "exploiting Americans' sensitive personal data to threaten our national security" and thus new regulations are necessary to prevent the purchase or access to such data by countries that may use it for nefarious purposes.

