United States: FBI Lockbit Takedown: What Does It Mean For Your Company? (Podcast)

Wiley's Privacy, Cyber & Data Governance team looks at the recent takedown of the "Lockbit" ransomware group. Join Megan Brown, Lyn Brown, and Josh Waldman as they discuss how the government went after this prolific and dangerous ransomware crew, what companies can do to protect their systems and data, and how the FBI works with companies both before and after a ransomware incident.

