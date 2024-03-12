United States:
FBI Lockbit Takedown: What Does It Mean For Your Company? (Podcast)
Wiley's Privacy, Cyber & Data Governance team looks at
the recent takedown of the "Lockbit" ransomware group.
Join Megan Brown, Lyn Brown, and Josh Waldman as they discuss how
the government went after this prolific and dangerous ransomware
crew, what companies can do to protect their systems and data, and
how the FBI works with companies both before and after a ransomware
incident.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
