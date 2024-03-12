Wiley is launching a podcast in partnership with American University's Khan Cyber and Economic Security Institute and global cybersecurity company CrowdStrike. This comprehensive series explores the fundamentals of cybersecurity public policy to help cybersecurity professionals, government officials, and students stay up to date on the latest regulatory and legislative issues.





The "START HERE" podcast is led by Sasha O'Connell, Executive in Residence at American University's School of Public Affairs and Director of the Curriculum and Programming for the Khan Institute; Drew Bagley, CrowdStrike's VP & Counsel for Privacy and Cyber Policy; and Megan Brown, Co-Chair of Wiley's Privacy, Cyber & Data Governance Practice. Together, they explore topics such as incident response and ransomware in a series designed to assist current and future public policy leaders with cybersecurity responsibilities. We hope you'll enjoy this podcast!

Episode One: Cyber Fundamentals for Public Policymakers

Welcome to "START HERE" the educational resource for current and future policymakers seeking to delve into the world of cyber public policy. In this evergreen series, we bring you the foundational knowledge you need to navigate the complex realm of cybersecurity public policy with confidence. Join the team of: Drew Bagley, Megan Brown, and Sasha O'Connell as they uncover the essential principles and insights that shape cyber public policy today.

Episode 2: Cyber Incident Reporting (Part One)

In the second episode of "START HERE", Sasha O'Connell, Drew Bagley, and Megan Brown discuss cyber incident reporting. With new incident reporting mandates being considered at the state and federal level, this issue needs thoughtful consideration. Incident reporting is a big topic so we cover it in two episodes. In this first one, Sasha, Drew and Megan discuss fundamental issues about whether incident reporting should be required at all, from the perspective of victims of cyber attacks, incident responders, and government.

Episode 3: Cyber Incident Reporting (Part Two)

In the third episode of "START HERE", Sasha O'Connell, Drew Bagley, and Megan Brown continue the discussion of cyber incident reporting, digging deeper to discuss the main aspects of proposed mandates and new government approaches. This episode addresses the state data breach reporting landscape and new laws like the Cybersecurity Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act and news rules at the Securities and Exchange Commission. Sasha, Drew and Megan discuss hard operational questions, including whether reporting should be public or confidential, timelines for reporting (and tradeoffs of speed versus accuracy), and how reporting mandates can put victims at further risk.

