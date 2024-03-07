United States:
Episode 493: Google's Gemini Tells Us Exactly What's Wrong With Silicon Valley (Podcast)
07 March 2024
Steptoe LLP
Stewart kicks off this week's episode with the Babylon
Bee's take on Google Gemini's release. Michael Ellis covers
an investigation of the State Department's funding of NGOs to
combat misinformation and comments on the FBI's takedown of
LockBit. Jim Dempsey unpacks the FTC's case against Avast and
an Executive Order on port cybersecurity. Mark MacCarthy speaks on
the EU's latest investigation into TikTok, and Cindy Cohn from
the EFF swings by to promote a new podcast.
Media files:
TheCyberlawPodcast-493.mp3 (audio/mpeg, -0
MB)
