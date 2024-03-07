Stewart kicks off this week's episode with the Babylon Bee's take on Google Gemini's release. Michael Ellis covers an investigation of the State Department's funding of NGOs to combat misinformation and comments on the FBI's takedown of LockBit. Jim Dempsey unpacks the FTC's case against Avast and an Executive Order on port cybersecurity. Mark MacCarthy speaks on the EU's latest investigation into TikTok, and Cindy Cohn from the EFF swings by to promote a new podcast.

Media files:
TheCyberlawPodcast-493.mp3 (audio/mpeg, -0 MB)

