United States: The DOJ's Civil Cyber Fraud Initiative In Action: The Latest Cross-Industry Trends And How Companies Can Become Compliant

This panel will examine the types of allegations that are forming the basis for actions under the cyber fraud initiative, most of which remain under seal. Topics of discussion include:

Examining cybersecurity scenarios that could potentially lead to FCA recoveries

Learning how the cyber security standards were developed and unpacking the complexity of the regulations

Unpacking the lessons learned from FCA settlements under the initiative

Considering overlapping cybersecurity requirements, such as HIPAA regulations in healthcare

Balancing the cost of becoming IT compliant against the cost of being found non-compliant, and potentially facing an FCA claim

Knowing the self-reporting considerations



