This panel will examine the types of allegations that are forming the basis for actions under the cyber fraud initiative, most of which remain under seal. Topics of discussion include:
- Examining cybersecurity scenarios that could potentially lead to FCA recoveries
- Learning how the cyber security standards were developed and unpacking the complexity of the regulations
- Unpacking the lessons learned from FCA settlements under the initiative
- Considering overlapping cybersecurity requirements, such as HIPAA regulations in healthcare
- Balancing the cost of becoming IT compliant against the cost of being found non-compliant, and potentially facing an FCA claim
- Knowing the self-reporting considerations
