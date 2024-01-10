To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Check out the latest developments in cybersecurity regulations
that are shaking up reporting protocols. Companies now face
mandatory disclosure of significant cybersecurity incidents in
their current reports, alongside the obligation to detail their
risk management strategies and governance annually.
Join Frank Borger Gilligan and Adin Tarr as they dissect these
fresh cybersecurity-related disclosures, shedding light on the
intricacies of Forms 8K and 10K. In this podcast episode, Frank and
Adin delve into:
An overview of the reporting requirements
Key criteria the SEC is scrutinizing
The evolution from initial 2011 guidance to the current
landscape
The security implications inherent in these disclosures
For an in-depth understanding of this critical subject, dive
into Frank and Adin's podcast episode here:
