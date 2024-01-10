Check out the latest developments in cybersecurity regulations that are shaking up reporting protocols. Companies now face mandatory disclosure of significant cybersecurity incidents in their current reports, alongside the obligation to detail their risk management strategies and governance annually.

Join Frank Borger Gilligan and Adin Tarr as they dissect these fresh cybersecurity-related disclosures, shedding light on the intricacies of Forms 8K and 10K. In this podcast episode, Frank and Adin delve into:

An overview of the reporting requirements

Key criteria the SEC is scrutinizing

The evolution from initial 2011 guidance to the current landscape

The security implications inherent in these disclosures

For an in-depth understanding of this critical subject, dive into Frank and Adin's podcast episode here:

