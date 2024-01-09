Discover the Latest Global Cyber Trends, Threats, and Popular Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Techniques to Prepare Your Business Now

Each month, the Ankura Cyber Threat Investigations and Expert Services (CTIX) team prepares this report to educate executives, cyber professionals, and end users on the latest ransomware and malware threats, threat actor activities, and vulnerabilities impacting organizations across the globe that your company could encounter.

The December 2023 FLASH Wrap-Up Report includes a roundup of critical threats, vulnerabilities, and techniques your team should know in order to start preparing your business today.

Highlights from the December FLASH Wrap-Up Report include:

New Linux Remote Access Trojan "Krasue" Targets Thai Telecom Sector

Bogus F5 BIG-IP Update Embedded with Malware

Iranian-linked Hackers Actively Exploiting PLCs Used in US Water Sector

Russian-linked APT28 Using Israel-Hamas Lures to Target European Entities

Healthcare Industry Under Attack by Ransomware Gangs Exploiting "Citrix Bleed" Vulnerability

GET YOUR COPY OF THE REPORT

Access your copy of this complimentary threat report with expert analysis of tactics and adversary techniques here >>

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.