Danette Edwards Quoted in CFO Dive on High Stakes for CFOs Under New Cybersecurity Rules

In this article by CFO Dive, partner and Securities Enforcement Defense Co-Chair Danette Edwards shares thoughts on what the new cybersecurity rules from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) mean for chief financial officers (CFOs). Expected to be aggressively enforced, the rules require public companies to disclose any "material cybersecurity incidents" to the SEC within four days of determining there was such an occurrence. Read more about the new risks CFOs face of being charged by the SEC in the current climate.

New York Proposes New Cybersecurity Regulations for Hospitals

By Trisha Sircar

In November, New York regulators announced their plan to release proposed cybersecurity regulations for hospitals. The impetus for the proposed regulations is largely due to the increasing and devastating cyberattacks on the state's hospitals. The proposed regulations will supplement the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Security Rule, which safeguards patient data, and will require hospitals to set up a cybersecurity program, use multi-factor authentication, assess cybersecurity risks, implement defense measures and proactively prevent cyber threats. Read more about the proposed regulations and requirements for hospitals.

Snapchat Snaps Into AI Trouble: ICO's Preliminary Enforcement Notice Raises Concerns Over 'My AI'

By Sarah Simpson and Tegan Miller-McCormack

In the fast-evolving landscape of technological innovation, artificial intelligence (AI) has become pivotal for progress, presenting both opportunities and challenges. Despite gaps in the regulatory framework, the UK government and the regulatory members of the Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum are focused on keeping pace with AI developments to safeguard consumers. In a recent effort by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), the social media app Snapchat is currently under scrutiny for privacy challenges to its generative chatbot, "My AI." Read more about the ICO's preliminary enforcement notice against Snap, Inc.

California Attorney General Pushes to Uphold State's Age-Appropriate Design Code

By Trisha Sircar

On December 13, California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a brief in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in defense of California's Age-Appropriate Design Code and in which he seeks to overturn a preliminary injunction. The preliminary injunction, granted by the US District Court for the Northern District of California on September 18, blocks the law from going into effect. Read more about the preliminary injunction and Attorney General Bonta's notice of appeal.

