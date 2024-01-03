What's in store for contractors in 2024? Arnold & Porter legal and policy experts pull out their crystal ball to forecast developments in many important topics.
- Christian Sheehan and Jayce Born on False Claims Act constitutionality
- Ron Lee on the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification implementing regulations
- Tom Pettit on a recent proposed rule on cyber incident reporting and information sharing
- Chuck Blanchard on supply chain regulations and Federal Acquisition Security Council removal orders
- Stuart Turner on nontraditional bid proposal evaluation processes and how to challenge them
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.