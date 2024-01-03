self

What's in store for contractors in 2024? Arnold & Porter legal and policy experts pull out their crystal ball to forecast developments in many important topics.

Christian Sheehan and Jayce Born on False Claims Act constitutionality

Ron Lee on the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification implementing regulations

Tom Pettit on a recent proposed rule on cyber incident reporting and information sharing

Chuck Blanchard on supply chain regulations and Federal Acquisition Security Council removal orders

Stuart Turner on nontraditional bid proposal evaluation processes and how to challenge them

