SolarWinds, an Austin-based technology company that provides customers with network monitoring software, and Timothy Brown, SolarWinds' Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), were charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleging fraud and internal control failures relating to known cybersecurity risks that culminated in a nearly two-year long cyberattack against SolarWinds and some of its customers.

