Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices group, sits down with Jen Urban, partner and co-chair of Cybersecurity & Data Privacy within the firm's Innovative Technology sector, and vice chair of the firm's Technology Transactions, Cybersecurity, and Privacy Practice, for a 10-minute interview to discuss cybersecurity attacks on family offices. During this interview, Jen raises awareness of the different types of cybersecurity attacks, what family offices can do to prevent such attacks, and the legal implications involved when dealing with cybersecurity incidents.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.