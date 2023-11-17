Webinar Replay

Duane Morris LLP held a webinar, The Data Privacy and Security Landscape: Let's Talk About Tech ‒ Wearable Fitness and Health Tech on Monday, November 6, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Eastern time.

About the Program

Wearable tech is everywhere—on your wrist, in your pocket, on your finger and even at work. With the ubiquity of fitness technology, what are the implications of these pervasive devices? How are companies collecting this data storing and protecting consumer information? What laws and regulations are in place as device use continues to expand? Join our panelists for a discussion on the current state and future of wearable fitness and health tech, including:

FDA regulation of wearable devices: What is and isn't a medical device?

FDA guidance on wireless technology and medical devices

Biometric laws, including Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), and the storage and protection of such data

Implications of HIPAA and wearable tech

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.