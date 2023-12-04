Unravel the secrets of deception with "Spy the Lie" and explore lie detection techniques from ex-CIA officers, improving discernment and decision-making.

This May, our book of the month is Spy the Lie by Philip Houston, Michael Floyd, and Susan Carnicero. A must-read for anyone intrigued by the world of deception detection and those seeking to improve their ability to discern the truth, Spy the Lie is a captivating guide that teaches readers how to spot lies with utmost precision.

Exploring Spy the Lie

Spy the Lie is an engaging, informative, and practical book that delves into the intricacies of lie detection. The authors, all former CIA officers, share their expertise and experiences from their careers in intelligence and security. They reveal the techniques they have used to identify lies and deception in high-stakes situations and teach readers how to apply these methods in everyday life. From personal relationships to professional settings, Spy the Lie is an invaluable resource for anyone interested in unearthing the truth.