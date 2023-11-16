Discover the Latest Global Cyber Trends, Threats, and Popular Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Techniques to Prepare Your Business Now

Each month, the Ankura Cyber Threat Investigations and Expert Services (CTIX) team prepares this report to educate executives, cyber professionals, and end users on the latest ransomware and malware threats, threat actor activities, and vulnerabilities impacting organizations across the globe that your company could encounter.

The October 2023 FLASH Wrap-Up Report includes a roundup of critical threats, vulnerabilities, and techniques your team should know in order to start preparing your business today.

Highlights from the October FLASH Wrap-Up Report include:

New Details Discovered that Connect iOS Surveillanceware Tool "LightSpy" to Android Spyware Variants "DragonEgg" and "WyrmSpy"

ToddyCat Hackers Using "Disposable" Malware to Target Asian Governments and Telecom Giants

AvosLocker Ransomware Attacks on Critical Infrastructure are On the Rise

Threat Actors Exploit HTTP/2 Protocol to Deliver Largest DDoS Attack in History

Critical Zero-day Bugs in Cisco Devices Under Active Exploitation to Deliver Malware to Thousands of Vulnerable Systems

