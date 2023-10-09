Each month, the Ankura Cyber Threat Investigations and Expert Services (CTIX) team prepares this report to educate executives, cyber professionals, and end users on the latest ransomware and malware threats, threat actor activities, and vulnerabilities impacting organizations across the globe that your company could encounter.
The September 2023 FLASH Wrap-Up Report includes a roundup of critical threats, vulnerabilities, and techniques your team should know in order to start preparing your business today.
Highlights from the September FLASH Wrap-Up Report include:
- Iranian Threat Group APT35 Observed Conducting Password Spray Attacks Since February 2023
- The BORN Ontario Healthcare Organization Discloses Data Breach Due to MOVEit Campaign
- UNC3944 (Scattered Spider) is Shifting Focus Towards Ransomware Attacks
- Apple Patches Flaws Exploited to Deliver "Predator" Spyware
- SEC's New Incident Disclosure Rules Receive Congressional Pushback
