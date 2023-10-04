self

Wiley Connected · How to Fix the Cyber Incident Reporting Mess--DHS Weighs In

Wiley's cyber team talks about cyber incident reporting after a new report from DHS advising Congress on duplication of reporting regimes. With over 50 reporting requirements spread over 20 agencies, federal agencies and the private sector should heed this report and look for ways to reduce burdens. Harmonization will be all the more challenging after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) finalized controversial new reporting mandates, as DHS is developing major new reporting rules, and other agencies adopt and propose varied and different reporting requirements. Indeed, just this week, the Federal Acquisition Regulation Council dropped yet more reporting mandates for federal contractors.

This podcast comes in the wake of news of a recent leak to the press of cyber attack information reported to the government by a prominent government contractor, illustrating the sensitivity of these issues. Join Megan Brown, Lyn Brown, and Josh Waldman for a discussion of the new report and what is on the horizon for cyber incident reporting.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.