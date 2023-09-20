United States:
Updating Corporate And Cybersecurity Practices To Satisfy The SEC's Final Cybersecurity Disclosure Rules: Assessing Materiality Of Cybersecurity Incidents
20 September 2023
Perkins Coie LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In the wake of the SEC's new rule requiring prompt
disclosure of cybersecurity incidents, incident response (IR) teams
have asked how they should modify IR plans to promote compliance
with the new rule. We have summarized the SEC's new rules here and discussed some of the nuances of
materiality determinations here. In a separate article, we provide a detailed breakdown of
how the new reporting rule affects IR teams and how covered
companies can organize IR plans to incorporate timely materiality
assessments and disclosures when necessary.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from United States
FinTech Comparative Guide
Travers Thorp Alberga
FinTech Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Cayman Islands, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Cybersecurity Audit Regulations Under CCPA
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
The California Privacy Protection Agency (the "Agency") released draft Cybersecurity Audit Regulations ("Draft Regulations") for consideration by the Board of the Agency