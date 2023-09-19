self self

Following his keynote speech at MENA Information Security Conference 2023, Senior Managing Director and former FBI Special Agent Ted Theisen, speaks with Kajen Subramoney in the latest edition of The Cyber Series. In this episode, they discuss the development of the cybersecurity sector and the evolution of the cyber threat landscape throughout their careers. Ted shares his insights on his top three points on what people should have front of mind when considering their approach to cybersecurity:

Be flexible.

Plan as if you are being attacked.

Look outside of your organization.

