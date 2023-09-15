United States:
Ensuring Continuity Of Care Following A Cyberattack: ARPA-H Launches Project To Enhance Cybersecurity Tools For Health Care Organizations (Podcast)
15 September 2023
K&L Gates
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode, Rebecca Schaefer and Martin Folliard discuss
cybersecurity threats faced by health care organizations and a new
federal research agency initiative to help create security tools to
protect the US health care system from cyberattacks.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from United States
FinTech Comparative Guide
Travers Thorp Alberga
FinTech Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Cayman Islands, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Customer Service Chatbots: What You Need To Know
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Generative AI continues to dominate the conversation in 2023, and one particular aspect receiving increased scrutiny in the past weeks is AI-powered customer service chatbots.