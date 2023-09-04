Discover the Latest Global Cyber Trends, Threats, and Popular APT Techniques to Prepare Your Business Now

Each month, the Ankura Cyber Threat Investigations and Expert Services (CTIX) team prepares this report to educate executives, cyber professionals, and end users on the latest ransomware and malware threats, threat actor activities, and vulnerabilities impacting organizations across the globe that your company could encounter.

The August 2023 FLASH Wrap-Up Report includes a roundup of critical threats, vulnerabilities, and techniques your team should know in order to start preparing your business today.

Highlights from the August FLASH Wrap-Up Report include:

Phishing Platform "EvilProxy" Used in Campaign Targeting 120,000 Microsoft 365 Users

Monti Ransomware Returns from Hiatus, Unveils New Linux Ransomware Variant

Ivanti Mobile Device Management Software Vulnerable to Exploitation

CISA Mandates Patching of Actively Exploited Critical Citrix ShareFile Vulnerability

New Advisory Warns of Foreign Attacks on Space Industry

