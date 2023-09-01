In this week's News of Note, ransomware attacks break records and wipe data for a majority of a cloud provider's customers, while one RaaS case delivers useful details about cybercriminal techniques and tactics. Also, the development of algorithms to protect against quantum computers continues, facial recognition software nabs an elderly criminal, and more.
- Danish cloud provider CloudNordic loses data access for most of its customers after a ransomware attack. (Michael Kan, PCMag)
- The National Institute of Standards and Technology released an agency brief announcing progress made toward the development of algorithms that are resistant to quantum attacks. (Rebecca Heilweil, FEDSCOOP)
- According to a report published in August by security consultancy NCC Group, July was a record-breaking month for ransomware attacks. (Robert Lemos, Dark Reading)
- Demand for AI chips leads to a substantial bump in revenue for tech giant Nvidia. (Mariko Oi, BBC News)
- Facial recognition technology helps catch man who has been using his dead brother's identity since 1965 in scheme to collect his social security benefits. (David Sharp, LA Times)
- South Korean tech leader Naver launches its large language model HyperClova X. (Sheila Chiang, CNBC News)
- American startup Veyond Metaverse plans to use extended reality as training tool for new surgeons around the world. (Jon Stojan, USA Today)
- AI is becoming a useful tool in preparing cities for weathering climate change. (David H. Freedman, Newsweek)
- The Hive ransomware case reveals details about RaaS tactics and trends that may be helpful in developing effective cyber defense techniques. (Ryan Estes, Dark Reading)
- Google has developed a new algorithm that ensures FIDO encryption is protected from quantum computers. (Dan Goodin, Ars Technica)
