In this week's News of Note, ransomware attacks break records and wipe data for a majority of a cloud provider's customers, while one RaaS case delivers useful details about cybercriminal techniques and tactics. Also, the development of algorithms to protect against quantum computers continues, facial recognition software nabs an elderly criminal, and more.

