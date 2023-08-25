This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

The President and The First Lady are in Reno, Nevada, and have no public events scheduled.

Statement from President Joe Biden on Cancer Moonshot Announcement

Press Release: As Part of President Biden's Unity Agenda, Biden Cancer Moonshot Announces Launch of ARPA-H's CUREIT Project Led by Emory University to Develop New Tools to Strengthen the Immune System and Save Lives

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President and The Second Gentleman will be in Washington, D.C., and have no public events scheduled.

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

Statement from President Joe Biden on Extreme Weather

Appointment: President Joe Biden Names Ed Siskel New White House Counsel

Statement from Vice President Harris on Biden-?Harris Administration's new SAVE Plan for Student Loan Repayment

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the Biden-?Harris Administration's New SAVE Plan

Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration Launches the SAVE Plan, the Most Affordable Student Loan Repayment Plan Ever to Lower Monthly Payments for Millions of Borrowers

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Biden's Travel to New Delhi, India, and Vice President Harris' Travel to Jakarta, Indonesia

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds a Press Briefing

Readout of Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks' Roundtable Meeting With West Point Cadets on Climate & Resilience

Article: DOD, Coast Guard Continue Support to Maui

Article: SWAT Gets Into Action

Contracts for August 22, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Asia-Pacific

August 22: Statement | Announcement of Visa Restrictions to Address Forced Assimilation in Tibet

August 22: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing with Daniel J. Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, and Dr. Kurt Campbell, Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Council Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific

Middle East, North Africa

August 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Foreign Minister Shoukry of Egypt

Africa

August 22: Statement | The Central African Republic's Constitutional Referendum

August 22: Statement | Presidential Elections in Zimbabwe

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Meeting with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) Leadership

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Libya

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting on the Forced Deportations of Children from Ukraine

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Human Rights Watch

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: IARPA Leads First-of-its-kind Effort to Fashion Smart Clothing

The Federal Reserve

Press Release: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Comerica Bank

Welcoming Remarks by Governor Bowman at a Fed Listens event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago

Press Release: Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Former Puerto Rico Mayor Sentenced for Accepting Bribes

Press Release: Final Gang Member Sentenced in Large Scale Racketeering Case

Press Release: Former J.P. Morgan Precious Metals Traders Sentenced to Prison

Press Release: Ocean Vessel Operator Pleads Guilty, Agrees to Pay $2 Million for Marine Environmental Crimes

Press Release: Permanent Injunction and $650,000 Civil Penalty Imposed on Experian Consumer Services for Allegedly Sending Commercial Emails Without Providing Consumers the Ability to Opt Out of Future Emails, in Violation the CAN-SPAM Act

Press Release: Justice Department Announces $51.86 Million in Grant Awards to Support Victims of Sexual Assault

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Title IX Agreement Addressing Campus Sexual Assault and Harassment with Case Western Reserve University

Blog: Justice Department Provides Emergency Support for Maui First Responders

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

CBP Press Release: AMO/Border Patrol Perform 2 Rescues of Migrants on Same Day in Southern Arizona

CBP Press Release: Fake Apple Watches, Wireless Headphones Worth Nearly $400K Seized by CBP at ONT and LA/LB Seaport (California)

CBP Press Release: CBP Discovers Khapra Beetle Remains at Detroit Metropolitan Airport (Michigan)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: United States Requests First Ever USMCA Rapid Response Labor Mechanism Panel at Grupo Mexico Mine

Department of Commerce

Advisory: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to Travel to the People's Republic of China

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with the Ambassador from the People's Republic of China Xie Feng

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Chair Khan Names Henry Liu as the Agency's Bureau of Competition Director

Press Release: FTC and DOJ Send More Than $9 Million in Refunds to People Who Lost Money to a Student Loan Debt Relief Scheme

Press Release: FTC Action Stops Business Opportunity Scheme That Promised Its AI-Boosted Tools Would Power High Earnings Through Online Stores

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC deactivates disaster reporting for Tropical Storm Hilary

Press Release: Tropical Storm Hilary Communications Status Report - Aug 22, 2023

Press Release: Hawaii Wildfires Communications Status Report - Aug. 22, 2023

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Sues Installment Lending Conglomerate for Illegally Churning Loans to Harvest Hundreds of Millions in Loan Costs and Fees

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $150M to Connect Underserved and Small Acreage Forest Landowners to Emerging Climate Markets?as part of Investing in America Agenda

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Approves Fourth Major Offshore Wind Project

Press Release: Interior Department Finalizes Well Control Rule to Strengthen Offshore Safety Standards

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA and Hershey together commit $2 Million to Land O'Lakes Member Dairy Farms in PA

Link to other EPA press releases

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: Runway Safety Meetings Scheduled at Approximately 90 Airports

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor obtains order requiring Illinois care provider to pay $324K in back wages, damages to 159 workers denied overtime

Press Release: Alabama manufacturing facility exposed employees to safety hazards by using unguarded saws, U.S. Department of Labor investigation finds

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $103K in back wages, damages for 104 Dallas workers after foundation contractor failed to pay overtime

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds operators of 13 South Carolina Sonic Drive-Ins illegally employed 91 minors to work longer, later than allowed

Press Release: Contractor's safety failures continue as federal inspectors find employees exposed to deadly fall hazards twice within 2 months

Department of Education

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Launches Most Affordable Repayment Plan Ever, Transforming Income-Driven Repayment by Cutting Undergraduate Payments in Half and Preventing Unpaid Interest Accumulation

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: Project NextGen Awards Over $1.4 Billion to Develop the Future of COVID-19 Vaccines and Therapeutics

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: Data Reports Show that Surge in Homelessness Was Averted During COVID-19 National Emergency

Press Release: HUD, Oregon Housing Providers Settle Claim Alleging Disability Discrimination

Congressional Budget Office (CBO)

Blog: CBO's Panel of Health Advisers, 2023

Cost Estimate: S. 1822, Non-Intrusive Inspection Expansion Act

Cost Estimate: S. 567, Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.