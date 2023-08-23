Despite choppy market conditions for private companies, the Mintz Venture Capital & Emerging Companies team remained busy advising emerging companies of all sizes and at all stages of growth across a wide range of industries. For the first half of 2023 we completed 72 transactions, with an aggregate deal value in excess of $1.6 billion. Below are a few highlighted transactions:

Technology

Mintz serves as the primary legal counsel to SYN Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on investing in emerging cybersecurity enterprises. Founded by two former Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), Jay Leek and Patrick Heim, SYN Ventures has emerged as a leading investor in early stage cybersecurity companies.

Mintz has advised SYN Ventures on numerous financings in the last six months, including the following:

$17 million Series A extension financing for Sevco Security, Inc.

$23.5 million Series A financing for Halcyon Tech, Inc.

$4 million Series Seed financing for Cranium AI, Inc.

$8 million Series A financing for Paladin Data Insurance Corp.

Energy & Sustainability

Mintz represented Gradiant Corporation, a global end-to-end solutions provider of advanced water and wastewater treatment, in its Series D financing. The Series D financing was led by BoltRock Holdings and Centaurus Capital, which invested an aggregate of $225 million in Gradiant at the initial closing — bringing Gradiant's total funding to date to more than $400 million and its "unicorn" valuation. The funding will be used to continue the company's expansion into strategic markets to make Gradiant the preferred water partner of the world's essential industries. The funding will also support growth into new geographies, such as the Middle East and Europe, and further advance Gradiant's R&D programs.

For over a decade, Mintz has been a trusted partner of Gradiant, working closely with the company since its inception. As Gradiant continues to expand its business and deliver innovative solutions to leading customers around the world, Mintz has played a pivotal role in providing strategic guidance and legal support.

