Glenn A. Brown, Shea Leitch and Ericka A. Johnson discussed significant new amendments to the New York Department of Financial Services' cybersecurity regulations (the Cybersecurity Regulations). The panel focused on the practical implications of the Cybersecurity Regulations' new technical, governance and incident response requirements applicable to all covered entities, as well as the heightened requirements applicable to "Class A" companies.

In this masterclass, Glenn, Ericka and Shea looked at:

Analyzing the material new requirements imposed by the amended Cybersecurity Regulations

Identifying the most significant impacts of the amendments on covered entities and third-party service providers

Providing practical insights about how to provide pragmatic and actionable advice to your business teams regarding compliance with the stricter requirements of the amended Cybersecurity Regulations

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.