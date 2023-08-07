United States:
Fastest 5 Minutes: False Claims Act, Cybersecurity (Podcast)
07 August 2023
Crowell & Moring
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
This week's episode covers two notable False Claims Act
settlements and the White House National Cybersecurity Strategy
Implementation Plan, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou.
Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a
biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant
government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no
government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.
Listen: Crowell.com | PodBean | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from United States
Generative AI And Copyright Issues
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
The recent expansion of the scope and capabilities of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools and platforms has introduced a number of legal challenges.
Upcoming SEC Open Meeting On Cyber (And More)
Mayer Brown
The Securities and Exchange Commission announced an open meeting to be held on July 26, 2023. The agenda includes consideration of the final amendments to the rules...