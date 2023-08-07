Welcome to Pensions, Benefits & Investments Briefings, Nossaman's podcast exploring the legal issues that impact governmental, private and non-profit pension systems and their boards. Be sure to subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts so you don't miss an episode!

With recent well-publicized data breaches impacting pension systems and their retirees nationally, as well as increased Department of Labor scrutiny surrounding cybersecurity policies and procedures implemented by ERISA employee benefit plan fiduciaries upon audit, the topic of cybersecurity risk management is even more top of mind for pension plan administrators. In this episode of Pensions, Benefits & Investments Briefings, Ashley Dunning and Michelle McCarthy welcome Peter Dewar, President of Linea Secure, and Amy Timmons, Senior Vice President of Administration & Technology Consulting at Segal, to discuss pension systems' cybersecurity risk management and the impacts of artificial intelligence (AI), social engineering and "whaling," as well as best practices and lessons learned with respect to pension systems' cybersecurity risk management.

