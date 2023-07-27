On July 13, 2023, the Biden Administration released its National Cybersecurity Strategy Implementation Plan (NCSIP) with the goal of providng transparency and coordination for its existing goals. The NCSIP details more than 65 Federal initiatives (some completed, some ongoing, others planned for the future). Each NCSIP initiative is assigned to a responsible agency and has a timeline for completion.

There are five major "pillars" to the NCSIP:

Defending Critical Infrastructure

Disrupting and Dismantling Threat Actors

Shaping Market Forces and Driving Security and Resilience

Investing in a Resilient Future

Forging International Partnerships to Pursue Shared Goals

Some NCSIP initiatives, such as the issuance of the Administration's Cybersecurity Priorities for the Fiscal Year 2025 Budget, have been completed. Other completed activities, such as the transmittal of the May 26th Department of Defense 2023 Cyber Strategy to Congress, and the June 20th creation of a new National Security Cyber Section by the Justice Department, are milestones in ongoing initiatives.

Eighteen agencies are leading initiatives in this whole-of-government plan. The Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) will coordinate activities under the plan, including an annual report to the President and Congress on the status of implementation, and partner with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to ensure funding proposals in the President's Budget Request are aligned with NCSIP initiatives.

To view Foley Hoag's Security, Privacy and The Law Blog please click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.