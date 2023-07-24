The Securities and Exchange Commission announced an open meeting to be held on July 26, 2023. The agenda includes consideration of the final amendments to the rules relating to enhanced and standardized disclosures regarding cybersecurity for public companies. The amendments were proposed in March 2022 (see our alert on the proposed rules) and were the subject of significant comment.

In addition, at the open meeting, the SEC will consider whether to propose new and amended rules under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 relating to conflicts of interest associated with broker-dealers' and investment advisers' use of predictive data analytics in connection with certain investor interactions. Digital engagement and related issues have been a focus for the SEC for some time now.

Finally, the SEC also will consider whether to propose amendments to the exemption for internet advisers (so called robo-advisers) from the prohibition against registration under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. See the meeting agenda.

