On June 28, 2023, the New York Department of Financial Services ("DFS") published a proposed Second Amendment to its Cybersecurity Regulation. This Second Amendment reflects revisions made by DFS as a result of its 60 day comment period. A review of the Assessment of Public Comments published along with the updated proposed Second Amendment shows that the majority of the previous comments were rejected. Interested parties have another opportunity to present comments, as the new 45 day comment period has commenced and will close at 5 pm ET on Monday, August 14, 2023.

For further information regarding the Regulation, please see our previous blog post.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.