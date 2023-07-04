On Wednesday, June 21, Foley Hoag hosted a NY CLE program "Privacy, Cyber Security and Data Protection 101: A Primer that Addresses New York's New Mandatory CLE Requirements.

Effective July 1, 2023, New York will become the first state in the United States to require attorneys to complete at least one credit of cybersecurity, privacy and data protection training as part of their continuing legal education requirements.

New York now requires all members of its state bar to received education on privacy, cyber security, and data protection. The hope was that such additional education could educate attorneys regarding the existing federal and state protections in this area, and alert attorneys to potential causes of action. This training will also help attorneys and hopefully their clients protect personal information, avoid hacking and phishing scams, and make them better consumers of cybersecurity insurance.

Download presentation materials here.

