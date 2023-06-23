The Guide to Cyber Investigations, published by Global Investigations Review, is the online home for all those who specialize in investigating and resolving suspected corporate wrongdoing. The Guide provides an in-depth guide to every aspect of preparing for and dealing with data breaches and other cyber incidents and is written by leading contributors, including WilmerHale Partners Benjamin Powell and Jason Chipman. It is an indispensable desktop guide.

Benjamin Powell and Senior Associate Shannon Togawa Mercer were contributing editors of The Guide to Cyber Investigations—3rd Edition. Powell and Mercer authored the chapter "Introduction: Preventing, Mitigating and Responding to Data Breaches." Powell, Chipman and Mercer authored, "The 'Art' of Investigating: Responding and Investigating at the Same Time and Overseeing a Privileged Forensic Investigation." And Powell, Partner Kirk Nahra and Senior Associate Ariel Dobkin authored "FTC Investigations and Multistate AG Investigations."

