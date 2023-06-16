This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House

1:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT holds a meeting with Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, to discuss the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania | Oval Office

5:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at the Chiefs of Mission | East Room

7:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT hosts a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn; The Vice President participates; The Second Gentleman attends | South Lawn

VPOTUS' Schedule*

7:00 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at the Juneteenth Concert at the White House; THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will attend | South Lawn

Looking Ahead: The Vice President will travel to Denver, Colorado, on Friday, to deliver remarks highlighting the Administration's climate change and clean energy economy investments. The Vice President will also deliver remarks at a DNC finance event. Later, the Vice President will travel to Los Angeles, California, for the weekend. On Monday, the Vice President will deliver remarks at CNN's Juneteenth event in Los Angles.

White House Press Briefing*

1:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Friday-Monday, June 9-12, 2023

The White House

June 12

Statement from President Joe Biden on the 75th Anniversary of Women's Integration into the Armed Forces

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the Military Women's Memorial Celebrating 75 Years of Women Serving in the United States Armed Forces, as Prepared for Delivery

Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Women's Integration into the Armed Forces

Remarks by Vice President Harris at College Athlete Day

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby

Message to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Belarus

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Belarus

Statement from President Joe Biden on Tom Perez

Nominations Sent to the Senate

June 11

Readout of Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer's Meeting with Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva

June 10

Remarks by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Pride Celebration

Statement from President Joe Biden on the 60th Anniversary of the Equal Pay Act

June 9

Executive Order on Advancing Economic Security for Military and Veteran Spouses, Military Caregivers, and Survivors

Remarks by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the Signing of the Executive Order on Advancing Economic Security for Military and Veteran Spouses

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Sweeping Executive Actions to Strengthen Economic Opportunity for Military and Veteran Spouses, Caregivers, and Survivors

Remarks by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Career-Connected Learning and Workforce Training Programs

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton En Route Goldsboro, NC

Nomination: President Biden Announces Key Nominee

Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on House Republicans' Tax Scam 2.0

Proclamation on Flag Day and National Flag Week, 2023

Department of Defense (DOD)

June 12

Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Defense Minister of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska to the Pentagon

Article: U.S., North Macedonia Defense Officials Hold Bilateral Talks, Lay Out 10-Year Roadmap for Defense Ties

Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at a Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act

Remarks by Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks at a Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act

Article: In 75 Years Since Women's Armed Services Integration Act, Female Service Members Have Excelled

Advisory: Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs to Visit Germany, Brussels and NATO for Ukraine Defense Contact Group and Defense Ministerial Meetings

Article: Defense Civilian Training Corps Kick-Off Marks Milestone in Strengthening DOD Civilian Acquisition Workforce

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army Pfc. Henry Svehla

Contracts for June 12, 2023

June 11

Advisory: Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl Travels to USINDOPACOM, the Republic of Korea, and Japan

June 9

Article: Biden Moves to Improve Opportunities for Military Spouses

Article: Better Economic Opportunities for Military Spouses Focus of New Executive Order

Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet - June 9, 2023

Article: DOD Announces $2.1 Billion Assistance Package for Ukraine

Readout of 19th U.S.-South Africa Defense Committee

Article: Milley Says Graduates Will Confront New Security Challenges

Article: Bug Awareness Week | Small Bugs Pack a Pathogenic Punch

Contracts for June 9, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Asia-Pacific

June 12: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the U.S.-India Business Council's India Ideas Summit | Washington, D.C.

June 11: Statement | Philippine National Day

Europe, Ukraine

June 12: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani at a Joint Press Availability

June 12: Statement | The Day of Portugal, Camões, and the Portuguese Communities

June 9: Statement | The United States Funds Economic Survey of Ukraine for Sustainable Recovery

Middle East

June 9: Statement | United States Publishes Advisory to Industry on Iran's UAV-Related Activities

Africa

June 9: Statement | Public Launch of Sudan Conflict Observatory Monitoring Platform

Western Hemisphere

June 12: Statement | U.S.-Costa Rica Joint Commitment to Address the Hemispheric Challenge of Irregular Migration

Chemical Weapons

June 12: Advisory | Visit of a Delegation from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Executive Council Visit, June 12-14, 2023

Expo 2027 Bid

June 12: Statement | U.S. Support for the Minnesota Bid to Host Expo 2027

Other Matters

June 12: Remarks | At a Memorandum of Understanding Signing Ceremony with the #AfghanEvac Coalition

June 12: Statement | World Day Against Child Labor

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

June 12

Readout: USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's trip to Pakistan

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

June 12

Remarks at a UN Security Council Debate on International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals

June 9

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Growing Military Cooperation Between Iran and Russia

Remarks by Ambassador Chris Lu at UNOPS Executive Board Meeting

Advisory: Ambassador Chris Lu to Travel to Los Angeles, California, to Deliver Santa Monica College Commencement Address (June 13)

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)

June 9

Report: ODNI Senior Advisory Group Panel Declassified Report on Commercially Available Information

Department of the Treasury

June 9

Press Release: Guidance to Industry on Iran's UAV-Related Activities

Press Release: OFAC to retire its FTP server (OFACFTP.treas.gov) on or about June 10, 2024

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

June 12

Press Release: SEC Charges Investment Adviser and Principal in Abusive Naked Short Selling Scheme

Press Release: SEC Unveils New Public Service Campaign Encouraging Older Investors to Never Stop Learning

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

June 12

Readout of the First SAFER Team Visit to FCI Tallahassee

Readout of Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta's Trip to Chicago

Press Release: Microsoft Agrees to Pay $20 Million Civil Penalty for Alleged Violations of Children's Privacy Laws

Press Release: Chief Engineer Convicted for Obstruction of Justice and Oil Record Book Offenses; Operating Company Pleads Guilty for Oil Record Book Offense

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement to Remedy Racial Harassment of Black and Multi-Racial Students in Kentucky School District

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Settlement with Dayton, Ohio, Police Department to Ensure Non-Discriminatory Treatment of People with Disabilities

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Consent Decree in Louisiana School Desegregation Case

June 9

Statement form Special Counsel Jack Smith (re: Former President Trump's Indictment)

Press Release: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor Addresses Latin American Judges at Justice Department's Judicial Studies Institute

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Improvements to Conditions in Erie County Holding Center and Erie County Correctional Facility

Press Release: Man Sentenced for Sex Trafficking of Minors

Press Release: Pharmacist Convicted for $1M Opioid Distribution Conspiracy

Press Release: Russian Nationals Charged with Hacking One Cryptocurrency Exchange and Illicitly Operating Another

Press Release: United States Issues Advisory to Industry on Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Activity Connected to Iran

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

June 12

Press Release: Department of Homeland Security Announces Distribution of More Than $290 Million in Congressional Funding for Communities Receiving Migrants

CBP Press Release: Border Patrol checkpoints interdict hard narcotics (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Second largest seizure of Totoaba Swim Bladders by Arizona CBP Officers (Arizona)

CBP Press Release: CBP Seizes 217 Pounds of Cocaine at Blue Water Bridge Discovery occurred during inspections of outbound commercial cargo (Michigan)

June 9

Press Release: DHS to Ban Imports from Two Additional PRC-Based Companies as Part of Its Enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA)

Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on CBP Leadership Transitions

CBP Press Release: Statement from Acting Commissioner Troy A. Miller on CBP Leadership Transitions (Washington, D.C.)

CBP Press Release: Joel Martinez selected as Chief Patrol Agent, Laredo Sector (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Fake Luxury Watches Worth Over $1.2 Million Intercepted by CBP at LAX (California)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

June 12

Press Release: United States Seeks Mexico's Review of Alleged Denial of Workers' Rights at Mexican Garment Facility

June 9

Statement by Ambassador Katherine Tai on the Passing of Dr. William E. Spriggs

Commerce Department

June 12

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Awards Nearly $1.25 Million to the U.S. Virgin Islands for 'Internet for All' Planning Grant

Press Release: NTIA Receives More Than 250 Comments to Inform Digital Equity Act Programs

June 9

Press Release: U.S.-UK Joint Statement on the U.S-UK Data Bridge

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

June 9

Press Release: USITC Votes To Continue Investigations on Brass Rod from Brazil, India, Israel, Mexico, South Africa, and South Korea

Press Release: USITC Votes to Continue Investigations on Non-Refillable Steel Cylinders from India

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

June 12

Press Release: FCC Requires Video Conferencing Accessibility & Proposes ASL Support

Press Release: FCC Announces CSRIC VIII Meeting on June 26

June 9

Press Release: FCC Diversity Committee Releases Agenda for June 15 Meeting

Export-Import (EXIM) Bank

June 9

Press Release: EXIM Board of Directors Approves Preliminary Commitment to Support Development of 5G Network in Costa Rica

Agriculture Department

June 12

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Over $700 Million to Connect People in Rural Areas to High-Speed Internet

Press Release: USDA Welcomes 2023 Tribal College Fellows to Washington, D.C.

June 9

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $43 Million Investment to Advance Innovation in Wood Products and Wood Energy Economies through Investing in America Agenda

Press Release: USDA Announces Tool to Assist Small Businesses and Individuals in Identifying Procurement Opportunities

Energy Department

June 12

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $192 Million to Advance Battery Recycling Technology

Press Release: DOE Announces Six Million Barrels for Strategic Petroleum Reserve Replenishment

June 9

Press Release: DOE Awards $26 Million to Support Consent-Based Siting for Spent Nuclear Fuel

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Launches Nationwide Series of Community Lead Awareness Sessions

Press Release: Projects to Mitigate Transborder Water Pollution Can Now Proceed, as EPA and USIBWC Sign Record of Decision

Department of Labor (DOL)

June 12

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Trade Representative request Mexico review alleged denial of labor rights at INISA 2000 garment plant in Aguascalientes

Press Release: Wisconsin food manufacturer's history of violations continues, federal investigators find safety failures led to two workers amputation injuries

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor sues Fort Wayne restaurant operator that refuses to pay $290K in back wages, damages owed to 30 servers

Press Release: Utah employers recognized for recording zero worker injury and illnesses on the job in 2022

Press Release: 16 Colorado employers recognized for recording zero worker injury and illnesses on the job in 2022

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor honors Lalitha Natarajan as recipient of 2023 Iqbal Masih Award for the Elimination of Child Labor

Press Release: Employee testifies restaurants offered priest to extract confessions of workplace 'sins;' federal court orders payment of $140K to 35 workers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers more than $171K in back pay, benefits for 11 workers shortchanged by Florida construction subcontractor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor urges landscaping industry employers to stay focused on protecting employees from hazards as demands increase

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites entertainment company in Orlando fireworks warehouse blaze, explosion in which 4 workers perished

June 9

Press Release: [UPDATED] U.S. Department of Labor urges employers to have a plan to protect outdoor workers from hazards associated with poor air quality

Health & Human Services (HHS)

June 12

Letter to U.S. Governors from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Medicaid Redeterminations

Press Release: HHS Takes Additional Action to Keep People Covered as States Resume Medicaid, CHIP Renewals

Press Release: HHS and the American Society of Nephrology Announce Winners of $9.2 Million Artificial Kidney Prize Phase 2 at KidneyX Summit

Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Tools to Lower Prescription Drug Costs for Low-Income Seniors and People with Disabilities

June 9

Press Release: HHS Announces New $15 Million Loan Repayment Program to Strengthen the Pediatric Health Care Workforce

Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Savings on 43 Prescription Drugs as Part of Cost-Saving Measures Under President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

June 12

Press Release: FDA Provides Draft Recommendations to Help Reduce Microbial Contamination in Tattoo Inks

June 9

Press Release: FDA Roundup | June 9, 2023

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

June 12

Press Release: HUD, Terner Housing Innovation Labs Announce Event Series on Impact of Technology on the Housing Field

General Services Administration (GSA)

June 9

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $30 Million to Advance American-Made Clean Energy Technologies and Accelerate Push for Net-Zero Federal Buildings

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

June 12

Report: Nuclear Weapons Cybersecurity | Status of NNSA's Inventory and Risk Assessment Efforts for Certain Systems

June 9

Report: Family Child Care Networks | Actions Needed to Better Assess Quality Improvement Efforts

Report: Federal Real Property | GSA Should Include Community Input Requirements to Help Fulfill Design Excellence Program Goals

