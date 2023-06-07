United States:
Cyber Threat Detection: The CISO's Secret To A Good Night's Sleep (Video)
07 June 2023
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
Protecting a network day and night is
often a thankless task that can be a major source of stress and
anxiety. A single failure to detect an active threat can lead to
calamity.
During this webinar, hear from Ankura cyber risk expert and Chief
Privacy Officer R Jason Straight and seasoned technology executive
Tim Dokken, Johnson Brothers Vice President of Infrastructure and
Information Security, as they share tips and insights from years of
experience implementing cyber threat detection solutions to achieve
positive results.
At the end of this webinar, participants will
- Learn how to leverage advanced technology and analytics to
detect and respond to events in real time.
- Have a better understanding of how cyber threat detection can
help protect your organization from attacks like ransomware, reduce
your workload, and improve your well-being.
Speakers
- Jason Straight, Senior Managing Director,
Ankura InterXeptor, Ankura Chief Privacy Officer
- Tim Dokken, Vice President of Infrastructure
and Information Security, Johnson Brothers
