Protecting a network day and night is often a thankless task that can be a major source of stress and anxiety. A single failure to detect an active threat can lead to calamity.



During this webinar, hear from Ankura cyber risk expert and Chief Privacy Officer R Jason Straight and seasoned technology executive Tim Dokken, Johnson Brothers Vice President of Infrastructure and Information Security, as they share tips and insights from years of experience implementing cyber threat detection solutions to achieve positive results.



At the end of this webinar, participants will

Learn how to leverage advanced technology and analytics to detect and respond to events in real time.

Have a better understanding of how cyber threat detection can help protect your organization from attacks like ransomware, reduce your workload, and improve your well-being.

Speakers

Jason Straight, Senior Managing Director, Ankura InterXeptor, Ankura Chief Privacy Officer

Tim Dokken, Vice President of Infrastructure and Information Security, Johnson Brothers

