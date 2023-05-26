self

In the latest installment of Lowenstein Sandler's Cybersecurity Awareness Series, Ken Fishkin speaks with Kathleen A. McGee, partner in Lowenstein's The Tech Group and White Collar Criminal Defense practice group; Kate Basmagian, Chair of the firm's new ESG practice and partner in the Capital Markets & Securities practice; and Scott H. Moss, partner in the Investment Management Group and Chair of Lowenstein's Fund Regulatory & Compliance group, about the SEC's proposed new rules on cybersecurity and how they may impact publicly traded companies and specifically the investment management community.

Speakers:

Ken Fishkin, Manager of Information Security

Kathleen A. McGee, Partner, The Tech Group; White Collar Criminal Defense

Kate Basmagian, Partner; Chair, Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG)

Scott H. Moss, Partner; Chair, Fund Regulatory & Compliance

Lowenstein Sandler Cybersecurity Awareness Series

Kathleen A. McGee, partner in the firm's Tech Group and White Collar Criminal Defense practice, and Ken Fishkin, manager of information security, share what you need to know to protect your organization's information, how to prepare your company for the possibility of various data breaches, the most common points of entry for intruders, and other cybersecurity concerns that every organization should be aware of.

