In this episode of the Ankura Cyber Series, Adam Horsman speaks with Danny Howett, a Director in the Ankura Cyber Threat Intelligence Team based in London. Danny explains what he does day to day in his role and how gathering and analyzing information for threat intelligence can benefit companies and mitigate any cyber risks. Following the Breach Forums & Genesis Market being taken down by the FBI last month, Adam and Danny share their view on how Threat Actors are adapting to stay a step ahead when leaking data.

