Discover the Latest Global Cyber Trends, Threats, and Popular APT Techniques to Prepare Your Business Now

Each month, the Ankura Cyber Threat Investigations and Expert Services (CTIX) team prepares this report to educate executives, cyber professionals, and end users about the latest ransomware and malware threats, threat actor activities, and vulnerabilities impacting organizations across the globe that your company could encounter.

The March 2023 FLASH Wrap-up report includes a roundup of the critical threats, vulnerabilities, and techniques your team should know to start preparing your business today.

Highlights from the March FLASH Wrap-up Report include:

3CX confirms embedded malware in desktop applications leaving thousands of companies affected

TA499 targets North American and European officials with new phishing techniques

Threat Actor Profile: Dark Power

Over 100 organizations actively exploited with Fortra GoAnywhere MFT bug

BreachForums owner Pompompurin arrested on alleged cybercrime charges

GET YOUR COPY OF THE REPORT

Access your copy of this complimentary threat report with expert analysis of tactics and adversary techniques here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.