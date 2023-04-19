Discover the Latest Global Cyber Trends, Threats, and Popular APT Techniques to Prepare Your Business Now
Each month, the Ankura Cyber Threat Investigations and Expert Services (CTIX) team prepares this report to educate executives, cyber professionals, and end users about the latest ransomware and malware threats, threat actor activities, and vulnerabilities impacting organizations across the globe that your company could encounter.
The March 2023 FLASH Wrap-up report includes a roundup of the critical threats, vulnerabilities, and techniques your team should know to start preparing your business today.
Highlights from the March FLASH Wrap-up Report include:
- 3CX confirms embedded malware in desktop applications leaving thousands of companies affected
- TA499 targets North American and European officials with new phishing techniques
- Threat Actor Profile: Dark Power
- Over 100 organizations actively exploited with Fortra GoAnywhere MFT bug
- BreachForums owner Pompompurin arrested on alleged cybercrime charges
GET YOUR COPY OF THE REPORT
Access your copy of this complimentary threat report with expert analysis of tactics and adversary techniques here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.