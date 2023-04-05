United States:
PW's Kristin Bryan Talks With CFO Dive On Blackbaud Cyber Penalty
05 April 2023
Squire Patton Boggs LLP
Privacy World's Kristin Bryan recently caught up with finance
industry resource CFO Dive on the Blackbaud Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) settlement. The settlement, which stems from a
2020 ransomware attack that impacted more than 13,000 customers,
offers public companies a warning for weak breach protocols as well
as insight into the coming SEC cyber regulations.
The article "Lessons from SEC's $3M Blackbaud cyber
penalty" discusses a 2020 ransomware attack that impacted in
excess of 13,000 Blackbaud customers and emphasizes the need for
strict company protocols when responding to cybersecurity
attacks.
Check out the full article here.
