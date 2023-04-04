ARTICLE

Technology

Can An NFT Be A Security? The Dapper Labs Decision Provides A Cautionary Tale Seyfarth Shaw LLP We have previously discussed the thorny intellectual property implications of non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), units of data stored on a blockchain that signify ownership of a unique digital media item.

BREAKING NEWS: AI-Assisted Works Can Be Protected By Copyright Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz Contrary to certain perceived notions that all AI-generated works were not copyrightable, the U.S. Copyright Office has issued a policy statement clarifying its practices for examining and registering works that "contain material generated by the use of artificial intelligence technology."

SEC Proposes Changes To Trio Of Cybersecurity Rules Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP On March 15, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("Commission") addressed continuing concerns regarding cybersecurity risks by proposing amendments...

Cybersecurity In The Boardroom: ‘Caremark' Liability For Boards' Failure To Oversee Cybersecurity Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP In an era of increasing cyberattacks by varying threat actors, the board's oversight of cybersecurity risks remains a key responsibility.

SEC Issues $3 Million Penalty Against Blackbaud For Misleading Cybersecurity Incident Disclosures Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP On March 9, software company Blackbaud agreed to pay $3 million to the SEC as a result of alleged misleading disclosures arising out of a 2020 data breach that involved customer bank...