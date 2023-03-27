Wiley Connected · Cyber Spotlight: Wiley Tackles White House's National Cybersecurity Strategy and Other Developments
In this episode of Wiley Connected, the cyber team discusses major changes in federal cyber expectations for the private sector, including the National Cybersecurity Strategy and new rules being created by the Department of Homeland Security. Join Megan Brown, leader of Wiley's Cybersecurity team; Lyn Brown, special counsel and formerly at the FBI; Kat Scott, partner; and Tyler Bridegan, associate, as they discuss what is happening, what comes next, and how to prepare.
