ARTICLE

United States: Episode 437: The Sun Also Sets, On Section 702 (Podcast)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from United States

New York's Proposed New Cybersecurity Regulations Will Mandate Big Changes For Many Businesses Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz The New York Department of Financial Services ("NYDFS") – a leading rule maker in the cybersecurity world -- has released proposed revisions to its Cybersecurity...

Insurers Beware Of "Silent Crypto" Exposure: PART II, Silent Crypto Exposure For Accountants Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP The recent implosion of crypto firm FTX and its affiliates provides a case study for potential crypto exposure under traditional insurance policies in this series...

New York Enacts First State "Right-to-Repair" Law Proskauer Rose LLP At the close of 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the "Digital Fair Repair Act" (S4101A/A7006-B) (to be codified at N.Y. GBL §399-nn) (the "Act").

Criminal vs. Civil Liability Amid Growing Crypto Enforcement WilmerHale The emergence of digital assets has brought new risks and challenges, including the potential exploitation of the technology to facilitate financial crime.

Ready For The Metaverse? 10 Questions To Consider About Your Metaverse Strategy 2023 Holland & Knight The metaverse refers to the newest layer of the internet. It is made accessible by using special hardware. In one variation, this hardware (typically lenses and/or headsets)...