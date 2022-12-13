"Shields Up" is the name given to the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency's latest educational campaign to encourage businesses across the United States to harden their cyber defenses and better prepare to respond when attacks occur. While security breach reporting obligations have existed under a variety of state and federal laws for years, those reporting obligations are largely concerned with information compromised in a security breach that may place individuals at risk of fraud or identity theft. Historically, the potential for a cyber incident to disrupt business operations has not been part of a business's reporting obligations. That is, until March 2022 and the passage of the new federal cyber incident reporting law titled the "Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022 ("CIRCIA" or the "Act")."

Originally published by Bench & Bar, Kentucky Bar Association, November/December 2022

