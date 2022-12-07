Knowledge is power - understanding the breadth and scope of cybersecurity attacks on critical infrastructure can help governments and critical infrastructure organizations manage cybersecurity risks. Following the passing of the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022 by the United States, the Swiss government is joining the party and proposing similar laws that would require entities involved in critical infrastructure to report cybersecurity attacks.

The Swiss government proposed on Friday making it mandatory to report cyberattacks on critical infrastructure as a way to help shed light on hackers and sound the alarm more widely.

