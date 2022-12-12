The Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB) created by President Biden's Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity will investigate recent attacks by the hacker group "Lapsus$," which has allegedly been able to bypass common security measures to infiltrate a wide range of companies. While the CSRB cannot create any regulations, they can provide recommendations for companies to protect their computer systems. Such recommendations would likely be reviewed as the standard of care if an organization did experience a cybersecurity attack, so organizations should pay attention to their findings.

