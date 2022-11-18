United States:
2022 DSIR Deeper Dive: OCR's Right Of Access Initiative (Podcast)
18 November 2022
BakerHostetler
The Data Security Incident Response Report features insights and
metrics from 1,270+ incidents that members of the firm's DADM
Practice Group helped clients manage in 2021.
This episode takes us deeper into the Office for Civil
Rights' Right of Access initiative.
Questions & Comments: clitchfield@bakerlaw.com and lsessions@bakerlaw.com
