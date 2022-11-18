In 2020, SolarWinds Corp., a company that provided information technology software to private and government entities, was the victim of a cybersecurity breach. Russian hackers are believed to have slipped malicious code into a SolarWinds software product called Orion, which was then used to infect, and in certain cases, compromise, SolarWinds customers. As a consequence, SolarWinds found itself the target of litigation, including a derivative suit before the Delaware Court of Chancery in Construction Industry Laborers Pension Fund v. Bingle.

SolarWinds: A Lesson on How Companies Victimized by Data Breaches Can Quickly Become the Target of Litigation and Regulatory Investigations

