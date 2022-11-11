I was skeptical whether readers of this blog - mostly HR professionals and attorneys - would register for this week's edition of The Employer Handbook Zoom Office Happy Hour about ... cybersecurity?!?

You proved me wrong.

A few hundred of you have already signed up. And there's still time to register (here) to join us on Zoom at Noon ET. I'm bringing a team of cyber-risk, privacy, and data security attorneys with me. Among other things, we'll discuss:

the biggest risks that employees create for any organization, the stupid mistakes they make, and the potential legal exposure;

how to respond when an employee triggers a data breach;

practical employee training tips; and

other best practices and safeguards for the business

We'll include some wild war stories and audience Q&A too.

Sound like fun? Click here (https://bit.ly/Cyber4HR) to register, and I'll see you at noon.

