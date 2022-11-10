ARTICLE

Discover the Latest Global Cyber Trends, Threats, and Popular APT Techniques

The CTIX FLASH Wrap-up report prepared by Ankura's Cyber Threat Investigations and Expert Services (CTIX) team is intended to provide cyber professionals, end users, and executives a digest of the latest prevalent ransomware and malware threats, threat actor activities, and vulnerabilities impacting organizations across the globe.

Read the FLASH Wrap-up to discover a roundup of new threats, vulnerabilities, and techniques including:

Optus, a major telecommunications company, confirms a data breach impacting 9.8 million individuals

New phishing campaign exploits over 200 hundred typosquatted domains to impersonate twenty-seven major brands

United States airports targeted by Russian-Allied threat actors

TeamTNT's indicators of compromise indicate a possible return of this threat group

APT41 actors believed to be behind a new cyber influence campaign targeting American voters

Apple patches critical iOS and iPad zero-day vulnerability

