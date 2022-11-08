Effective July 1, 2023, New York attorneys must complete 1 CLE credit hour in the new Cybersecurity, Privacy and Data Protection category of credit as part of their CLE requirement. The total number of CLE credits that must be completed in your reporting cycle does not increase.

For more information, visit the CLE website and review the Cybersecurity FAQs found at this link.

